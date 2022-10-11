Unstoppable 2: Balayya and CBN’s Funny Conversation

Advertisement

The second season of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s celebrity talk show Unstoppable will start this week. Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh were present as the guests for the episode. The promo of the first episode is out and Balakrishna is hilarious and flawless like in the first season. NBK and CBN’s bond is clearly visible. Chandrababu who is spotted on a serious note generally opened out about his personal and political life. The episode also had a serious discussion about the 1995 decision taken by Chandrababu.

Balakrishna promises to entertain big with Unstoppable 2 and this is clearly seen in the promo. Lokesh’s controversial picture from a foreign holiday was showcased on screen and Chandrababu’s funny reply is the highlight of the episode. Chandrababu also revealed that YS Rajasekhar Reddy is his close friend in life. Balayya’s satire on Cyberabad and Baahubali will go viral for sure. Nara Lokesh took the host’s seat for a while and questioned Balakrishna. On the whole, the promo is well-packed and keeps the bars high on the second season of Unstoppable. The first episode will stream on October 14th.