Project K: Amitabh Bachchan’s Birthday Special

Project K is the most expensive project right now in India and the Pan India film starring Rebel Star Prabhas features Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role and Deepika Padukone as the leading lady.

Here comes Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday special from Project K. What we see here is the arm of Big B wrapped with a cloth. “Legends are immortal,” is the quote on the poster, indicating Amitabh’s character in the movie.

Nag Ashwin is making the movie prestigiously and it is being made under Vyjayanthi Movies with Ashwini Dutt pooling resources.