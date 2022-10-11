Project K: Amitabh Bachchan’s Birthday Special

By
Telugu360
-
0

Project K is the most expensive project right now in India and the Pan India film starring Rebel Star Prabhas features Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role and Deepika Padukone as the leading lady.

Here comes Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday special from Project K. What we see here is the arm of Big B wrapped with a cloth. “Legends are immortal,” is the quote on the poster, indicating Amitabh’s character in the movie.

Nag Ashwin is making the movie prestigiously and it is being made under Vyjayanthi Movies with Ashwini Dutt pooling resources.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here