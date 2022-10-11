Naidu blames Jagan for bad roads in Amaravati

Former chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday blamed chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for destroying Amaravati. In a tweet, Chandrababu Naidu alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was destroying institutions in the state.

He said that SRM and VIT universities were started in Amaravati in the last five years. The two universities have constructed beautiful buildings and have started classes in Amaravati, he said.

However, he regretted that the approach roads to the two universities were completely damaged as the successive government ignored its development. He blamed Jagan Mohan Reddy for not restoring the approach roads to the two universities.

The TDP chief said that several students from Andhra Pradesh and other states were studying in the two universities. The bad roads would reflect on the image of the state and regretted that these students would speak badly about the state when they go back to their own states, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that no chief minister in the past had ever destroyed the institutions as was done by Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last three years. He also alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was ruling the state with vengeance which is not good for the future of the state.

Chandrababu Naidu asked the people to understand what Jagan Mohan Reddy was doing to the state and how he was destroying the institutions. He also made an appeal to the people to destroy the YSR Congress in the next elections so as to develop the state and strengthen every institution.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu visited the body of Samajwadi Party supremo and Uttar Pradesh former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lucknow on Tuesday. Chandrababu Naidu also participated in the funeral of Mulayam Singh who died on Monday.