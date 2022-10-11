Sai Reddy to launch news channel, enter real estate

YSR Congress Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday said that he would soon launch a news channel and even enter into the real estate business.

He told media persons that Eenadu Ramoji Rao was giving fake news against him and the YSR Congress only to unpopular the YSR Congress and thus make Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister. He said that there is unrest in the dominant community represented by Chandrababu Naidu and working hard to make him the chief minister.

“Just because he (Ramoji Rao) has a news channel and newspaper on hand, he is reporting all nonsense. In what way I am connected with the properties of my daughter’s in-laws? In fact, they were into the pharmaceutical business for decades,” Vijayasai Reddy said, referring to the reports in Eenadu that he had purchased lands in Visakhapatnam.

The MP asked whether the properties purchased now by Sailaja Kiran belonged to her parents. He also asked whether the properties purchased by Nara Bhrahmani belonged to Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Vijasai Reddy said that Ramoji Rao, who grabbed the properties of others for his offices, lands for the Ramoji Film City and illegally collected deposits in Margadarsi had no right to find fault with others.

He further dared the TDP leaders and Ramoji Rao to ask for the CBI or Enforcement Directorate enquiry into the illegal properties owned by him as well as Ramoji Rao. He sought to advise the TDP leaders and Eenadu group chairman to stop throwing mud at others, particularly the YSR Congress leaders.

He claimed that he had no properties in Daspalla lands in Vizag and the Eenadu had referred to him only to defame the YSR Congress and thus help the TDP. However, he asserted that people are wise enough and they would never vote for the TDP. “Ramoji Rao or Radha Krishna would never succeed in bringing Chandrababu Naidu back to power in the state,” Vijayasai Reddy asserted.