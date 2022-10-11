Kalyan Ram and Mythri project reaches final stage of shoot

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the prominent actor and producer in Tollywood, is riding high on success of recently released Bimbisara. Without any break, the actor began filming for upcoming projects.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is now working on a project for Mythri Movie Makers. This film is directed by debutante Rajendra Reddy, and the female lead is played by Ashika Ranganath.

The shoot update has now taken everyone by surprise. The Goa schedule was recently completed, and the final schedule will begin soon. The film is nearing the conclusion of its shoot, and post-production will begin soon. The makers are leaving the audience guessing about Kalyan Ram’s look and content. Soon, the creators will start promotions in grand manner.

Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar producing the film and Ghibran is scoring music. S. Sundar Rajan handling the cinematography while editing is handled by Tammiraju.