Sharmila’s padyatra in Telagana crosses another milestone

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y. S. Sharmila’s Praja Prasthanam Padyatra has crossed another milestone. The walkathon has crossed 2,500 kms, covering 47 Assembly constituencies and connecting with all sections of the society in Telangana.

For the last 175 days, Sharmila has been on the foot march, interacting with people from various sections of the society to know their problems and targeting the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for its failures on various fronts.

The daughter of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy is currently in Kamareddy district as part of his ‘Praja Prasthanam Padyatra’. She walks 10-15 kms every day to meet people.

The padayatra is aimed at completing 4,000 kms by the year-end.

Addressing people at Yellareddy, Sharmila vowed to continue her fight and stay connected to the people of Telangana, for whom her party is committed to fight tirelessly.

“It was a marathon exercise and a massive mission that we had embarked on when YSR Telangana Party laid the first step on July 8, 2021, that was the birth anniversary of my father, late Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. Today, with the spirit and resolve to change the lives of four crore Telangana people, my Padayatra continues, after having crossed 2,500 kilometers,” he said.

“Since the first step, we have been relentlessly connecting with the people of Telangana, whose lives have been battered severely by the draconian rule of TRS, and the vested political interests of the national parties. There is a massive opposition and dissatisfaction against KCR’s autocratic rule, replete with broken promises, callous governance and astronomical proportions of corruption and nepotism,” she said.

The padayatra began in July last year when Sharmila pledged to walk across the length and breadth of the state and lend a voice to the hapless people of Telangana. Since then, Praja Prasthanam passed through several districts covering 47 Assembly constituencies and 140 ‘mandals’ (blocks).

She connected with every section of the Telangana society, in urban and rural areas, through several programmes that included nirahara deekshas. Mata Muchata, Dharna, and public meetings that drew massive crowds.

“While the ruling TRS has utterly failed the state and pushed it into a debt trap of more than Rs 4 lakhs, the prime opposition parties too have faltered when it came to standing by the side of the people and lending them courage and confidence. YSR Telangana Party is the people’s party and is the only party to fill this gap and fight for the people, besides promising to replicate the glorious rule of late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, featuring welfare, development, and empowerment of all sections of the people,” Sharmila said.