x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Guntur Kaaram update from the Producer

Guntur Kaaram update from the Producer

Published on December 18, 2023 by

TRENDING

image
Koratala Siva to take a Long Break
image
DMK Under Fire for Tragic Chennai Air Show: 5 Dead, Hundreds Injured
image
Amaravati’s Outer Ring Road Project Speeds Up: A Game Changer
image
Exclusive: Parasuram to direct Siddhu Jonnalagadda
image
Maharaja director gets an Expensive Gift

Guntur Kaaram update from the Producer

Spread the love

Ever since the shoot of Guntur Kaaram started, there have been lot of rumours and speculations about the project. The film is now in the last leg of shoot and there are rumors that Mahesh Babu is unhappy with the last song that is in shooting mode. S Naga Vamsi was quick to respond and he updated about the songs and the shoot of Guntur Kaaram.

“Dear, Super Fans and Movie-lovers, #GunturKaaram film has 4 full songs and one bit song. We have finished shooting for 3 songs and one bit song. We are going to shoot for the last song from 21st December as per our Schedule. The recent “news” is fake and very monotonous “gossip”. Gossip mongers need your attention and they’re spreading all sorts of fake news just for clicks. They know for which you would react. Just because we’re quiet doesn’t mean whatever they’re spreading is right!” posted Vamsi on his Twitter page.

Guntur Kaaram has Sree Leela and Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the heroines and Thaman is the music composer. Produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations, Guntur Kaaram is announced for January 12th, 2024 release.

Next Samantha responds about her Second Marriage Previous Hi Nanna Success Celebrations
else

TRENDING

image
Koratala Siva to take a Long Break
image
Exclusive: Parasuram to direct Siddhu Jonnalagadda
image
Maharaja director gets an Expensive Gift

Latest

image
Koratala Siva to take a Long Break
image
DMK Under Fire for Tragic Chennai Air Show: 5 Dead, Hundreds Injured
image
Amaravati’s Outer Ring Road Project Speeds Up: A Game Changer
image
Exclusive: Parasuram to direct Siddhu Jonnalagadda
image
Maharaja director gets an Expensive Gift

Most Read

image
DMK Under Fire for Tragic Chennai Air Show: 5 Dead, Hundreds Injured
image
Amaravati’s Outer Ring Road Project Speeds Up: A Game Changer
image
Pawan’s Sanatana Dharma Debate Raises Concerns for Vijay’s New Political Party

Related Articles

Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree Andrea’s energetic performance Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree Priyamani latest portfolio Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress Health Benefits Of Eating Salads Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling Tiger Shroff stuns in all black Samyukta Menon slays in style Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos Faria Abdullah IIFA Look Rana Daggubati Handsome Look Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses Thalapathy69 Movie Launch Corn Health Benefits Swag movie review Aloe Vera Benefits Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills