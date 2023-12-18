Guntur Kaaram update from the Producer

Spread the love

Ever since the shoot of Guntur Kaaram started, there have been lot of rumours and speculations about the project. The film is now in the last leg of shoot and there are rumors that Mahesh Babu is unhappy with the last song that is in shooting mode. S Naga Vamsi was quick to respond and he updated about the songs and the shoot of Guntur Kaaram.

“Dear, Super Fans and Movie-lovers, #GunturKaaram film has 4 full songs and one bit song. We have finished shooting for 3 songs and one bit song. We are going to shoot for the last song from 21st December as per our Schedule. The recent “news” is fake and very monotonous “gossip”. Gossip mongers need your attention and they’re spreading all sorts of fake news just for clicks. They know for which you would react. Just because we’re quiet doesn’t mean whatever they’re spreading is right!” posted Vamsi on his Twitter page.

Guntur Kaaram has Sree Leela and Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the heroines and Thaman is the music composer. Produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations, Guntur Kaaram is announced for January 12th, 2024 release.