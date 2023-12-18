x
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Home > Movie News > Samantha responds about her Second Marriage

Samantha responds about her Second Marriage

Top actress Samantha is on a break and she is away from work as she is recovering from Myositis. The actress kept posting her updates to her fans through her social media handle. During an interaction with her fans, she was asked about getting married again. Samantha responded saying “Would be a bad investment according to the statistics”. After years of relationship, Samantha got married to Naga Chaitanya but the star actors parted ways and announced seperation in October 2021.

Samantha recently announced her production house Tralala Moving Pictures and the actress said that she would produce films on her banner soon. Samantha was last seen in Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi and she wrapped up the shoot of Citadel with Varun Dhawan.

