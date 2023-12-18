Samantha responds about her Second Marriage

Spread the love

Top actress Samantha is on a break and she is away from work as she is recovering from Myositis. The actress kept posting her updates to her fans through her social media handle. During an interaction with her fans, she was asked about getting married again. Samantha responded saying “Would be a bad investment according to the statistics”. After years of relationship, Samantha got married to Naga Chaitanya but the star actors parted ways and announced seperation in October 2021.

Samantha recently announced her production house Tralala Moving Pictures and the actress said that she would produce films on her banner soon. Samantha was last seen in Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi and she wrapped up the shoot of Citadel with Varun Dhawan.