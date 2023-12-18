2023 Showed Me Both Types Of Success -Nani

Spread the love

During the celebratory events, Nani conveyed his appreciation for the blockbuster success of ‘Hi Nanna.’ He expressed sincere thanks to every individual who contributed to the achievement.

Nani shared, “After the movie release, there’s a special mix of tension and nervousness, but when it becomes a blockbuster, it’s a happy and blank feeling. Thanks to everyone for making it amazing and emotional. Special appreciation to Kiara baby, the magic behind ‘Hi Nanna.’ Mrunal, amazed by the outstanding performance, regretfully missed the event due to her busy schedule. Darshi connected emotionally, and all artists made it special for the audience.

Addressing music director Hesham Abdul Wahab, Nani said, ‘You are the soul of ‘Hi Nanna.” Praising cinematographer Sanu John Varghese as a great storyteller, he expressed gratitude for their special films together. Congratulating producers CV Mohan and KS Murthy, Nani shared his happiness for their success in making a good film, saying, ‘Congratulations.'”

Reflecting on the types of success, Nani shared, “2023 showed me both kinds of success: success with the audience’s loud response and another when we succeed with audience respect in silence and a standing ovation.”

Anticipating a special year ahead, Nani concluded, “2023 is going to be very, very special for me for a very long time.” In conclusion, Nani mentioned, “After the last event of the movie, I am going to miss Baby Kiara, Yashna, the director, but what I won’t miss is the love the audience gave for ‘Hi Nanna.’ This will keep coming.”

Adding to the thrill, the Hi Nanna team exuded joy while commemorating the achievement of surpassing 1 million tickets sold on BookMyShow. Even on the 11th day since the release of ‘Hi Nanna,’ the film continues to maintain strong collections in both India and the USA.