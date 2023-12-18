Maruti Nagar Subramanyam: Rao Ramesh Shows His Class

Spread the love

Rao Ramesh is one of the most respected actors in Tollywood. He is a sought after actor as well with a busy schedule as he works on multiple films at a time. But the versatile actor has shown that he is a class act by promptly completing the filming for his next film, Maruti Nagar Subramanyam.

Rao Ramesh plays the leading role in the film and it is touted to be a thoroughly entertaining potboiler. Rao Ramesh is apparently playing a very entertaining role in the film and he has delivered a hilarious performance in it, say the reports.

For a busy star like Rao Ramesh, completing a project on time is tough as they have to adjust their dates on time every time. But Rao Ramesh trusted in the story of Maruti Nagar Subramanyam and hence, he showed his class act by wrapping up the project well on time, commented the producers.

The film is touted to be an entertainer and it is directed by Happy Wedding fame Lakshman Karya. PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Cinematics have produced the film and they vowed to announce the release date soon. More promotional material will follow in the due course.