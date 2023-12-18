Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Film Updates

Spread the love

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is focused on the shoot of Game Changer directed by Shankar. The film is in the last leg of shoot and the entire shooting portions are expected to be wrapped up by February 2024. Ram Charan is committed to Buchi Babu’s film and the shoot of this project starts in April 2024. The entire script of the film is locked recently and Buchi Babu is busy with the pre-production work. AR Rahman is on the board to compose the music for this sportsdrama.

The heroine is finalized and an announcement would be made soon. Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The film is expected to hit the screens in 2025 and it would have a pan-Indian release. This untitled sportsdrama is planned on a massive budget.