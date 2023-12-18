x
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Theatrical Revenue crucial for 2024 Biggies

Theatrical Revenue crucial for 2024 Biggies

Published on December 18, 2023

Theatrical Revenue crucial for 2024 Biggies

The non-theatrical market of Telugu films has seen a sharp decline and there is no clarity about the deals of upcoming films. 2024 will be a crucial year for producers as there is a lot of risk. The digital players are quite selective and choosy. There is no clarity about the non-theatrical revenue of films featuring stars for now. The theatrical revenue will play a crucial role in the economics of all the films that will release in 2024. If the film does big in theatres, the producers will taste huge profits or else, they will have to suffer losses because of the unpredictable non-theatrical market.

All the top producers who announced several big-budget films are going ahead completing the films though they are not sure about making profits. It would take some time for the non-theatrical market to return back. The stars are strict on their remunerations and they are not ready to compromise. 2024 is a crucial year for producers as they would have to bear the risk or taste the profits.

