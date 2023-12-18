Govt will change in AP too, says CPI Narayana

Spread the love

CPI senior leader K Narayana on Monday said that the government would change in Andhra Pradesh after the 2024 general election. He said that a new government would come into force after the elections as was done in the neighbouring Telangana state.

Narayana interacted with the media in Hyderabad, where he said that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed on all fronts in the last five years. Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to bring new industries to the state, lay new roads and bring new infrastructure to the state in five years.

The CPI leader said that people have given one chance to Jagan Mohan Reddy. The chief minister had failed to utilise that one chance, he said and added that people are not ready to give him another chance.

Narayana said that his party would contest one MP seat each in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the coming elections. However, he did not say where the party would contest the Parliament elections.

He maintained that the party would look for alliances in Andhra Pradesh. The CPI is looking at the TDP for alliance. In fact, the two Left parties are looking at the TDP for alliance this time.

In the last elections, the Left parties have aligned with the Jana Sena and the BSP and have lost deposits wherever they contested. This time, they wanted the TDP to have an alliance with them and give them a couple of seats.

The TDP too is in favour of having an alliance with the Left parties. The TDP is already aligned with the Jana Sena and the two parties are working together to build the alliance. The parties are likely to have a clear understanding of seat sharing by Pongal 2024.

He reiterated that the YSR Congress would go home after the elections and its leader Jagan Mohan Reddy would go to jail. He blamed the YSR Congress for supporting the BJP at the national level. He made an appeal to the minorities to understand the true colours of Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is in the pockets of the BJP leaders.