Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Home > Movie News > Varun Tej's Operation Valentine Teaser: Strikes Hard

Varun Tej’s Operation Valentine Teaser: Strikes Hard

Published on December 18, 2023 by

Varun Tej’s Operation Valentine Teaser: Strikes Hard

Varun Tej Konidela is working on a Hindi-Telugu bilingual film Operation Valentine which marks the directorial debut of popular ad filmmaker Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. Manushi Chhillar plays the leading lady. The makers came up with a teaser of the movie.

The teaser is meant to show the situations that forced the Indian Army to take the decision to conduct airstrikes on Pakistan. The teaser has some powerful dialogues, and Varun Tej’s Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose’s dialogue makes a strong impact.

The teaser strikes hard with an intriguing narrative and breathtaking visuals. Varun Tej appeared to be in shape for the character of an IAF officer. His powerful screen presence is one of the most appealing aspects. Besides action, the teaser also shows the romantic track of Varun and Manushi Chhillar.

The movie produced jointly by Sony Pictures International Productions and Renaissance Pictures is scheduled for release on February 16th.

Next Kalyan Ram's Devil: Dhoorame Theeramai is soothing melody Previous Govt will change in AP too, says CPI Narayana
