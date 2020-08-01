Guv assent to bills: BTech Ravi quits as TDP MLC

Hours after Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan gave his nod to the two controversial bills including the three capitals bill, TDP MLC Ravindranath Reddy alias BTech Ravi has resigned in protest against the assent given by the Governor.

In a tearing hurry, the Andhra Pradesh Governor had approved the two controversial bills — the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill and APCRDA Repeal Bill paving the way for creating three capitals in the state.

Pained at the Governor’s assent to the two bills, BTech Ravi has resigned as TDP MLC. If TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu accepts the resignation, the party’s strength will be reduced by one member. In the 58-seats legislative council, the TDP has 28 members while the YSRCP has only nine.

Currently, BTech Ravi is under the CBI radar in the murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy case.

Viveka, younger brother of former and late CM Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and uncle of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula.

The CBI is expected to interrogate BTech Ravi for his alleged role in the murder of Viveka.