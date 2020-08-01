Allu Arjun-Koratala film inspired by real-life incidents

Koratala Siva is one director who knows the right mix of commercial elements and he delivers a strong social message for the society. He is busy with Acharya featuring Chiranjeevi which discusses about the corruption in the Endownment Department. Koratala Siva locked Allu Arjun for his next film which is announced yesterday. As per the update, we hear, the film is inspired by the real-life incidents.

Koratala Siva was inspired by the recent gas leak incidents in Vizag and he penned a strong commercial drama. Allu Arjun plays a research student and a student leader who exposes about the corporate scams. The film also widely discusses about how the natural resources are looted and how the pure villages are getting polluted because of industries. Koratala Siva is working on the final draft currently. The regular shoot commences in 2022 and the film will be produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni.