GVL invites Modi to AP to launch projects

GVL Narasimha Rao requests Narendra Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh to launch of central projects in Visakhapatnam

Vijayawada: Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in his office and requested him to make a visit to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh at his early convenience to inaugurate and lay foundations for several prestigious national developmental and infrastructure projects.

In his letter, MP GVL Narasimha Rao mentioned several central government projects nearing completion in Visakhapatnam. These included Rs.26,000 crore Visakhapatnam HPCL petroleum refinery expansion and modernisation project; first phase of modern, green new campus of IIM Visakhapatnam; Cruise terminal in Visakhapatnam etc.

He also requested Prime Minister to lay foundation stone for several sanctioned projects in Visakhapatnam including the new office complex of the sanctioned South Coast Rail Zone with headquarters in Visakhapatnam; Rs. 400 crore (approx.) Visakhapatnam railway station modernisation project; 400 bedded speciality ESI Hospital at a cost of Rs.385 crore (approx.); Modern mega fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam etc.

In addition, several projects and developments in Eastern Naval Command and other defence establishments in Visakhapatnam can also be included as part of the PM’s visit, MP GVL added.

GVL opined that Narendra Modi’s visit to Visakhapatnam will bring spotlight on these major developmental projects and help people understand that these projects are initiatives of our Central Government.

On the occasion, MP GVL presented a handicraft idol of Lord Venkateswara to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.