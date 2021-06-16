Hamsini Entertainment Brings Thaman To The USA

Hamsini Entertainment Brings Thaman To The US For Biggest Musical Show ‘Ala Amerikapurramuloo’.

Hamsini Entertainment which is a pioneer in delivering sensational musical concerts is bringing Tollywood Sensation Thaman this year to the United States for a dazzling display of musical carnival titled ‘Ala Amerikapurramuloo’. They have previously organized the biggest concerts with AR Rahman and Anirudh Ravichander.

Thaman has been in miraculous form in recent times and is the most sought musician for the stars and also the music lovers. Thaman will be touring the United States in August and September and will be performing live in Washington D.C., Chicago, New Jersey, San Jose, and Dallas.

Thaman’s contingent will include talented performers like Shivamani, Naveen, Andrea Jeremiah, Sri Krishna, Prudhvi Chandra, Harika Narayan, Sruthi Ranjani, Manisha, Roshini, Sandilya, Jobin David, Subha Shree, Rakesh Chary, Osho Venkat, Siddhanth, and Shadaab Raayeen.

A Tollywood Top Director and a star hero will be the Chief Guest for this tour. Many star heroines, and other popular celebrities will perform along with Thaman to bring the best of the music experience to the fans in the United States.

The events are planned with full on entertainment with songs, dances, skits, and visual treat with big stage production. Special artist across the world like Russian, Belarus dancers will make your day even special with lights, pyros and special effects.

The event is aimed at promoting the importance of vaccination and bringing back the good old memories of celebrating life together. More details of this Biggest Musical Bonanza will follow soon…

About Hamsini Entertainment :

Hamsini Entertainment Ltd is a leading International Delivery partner for Indian film distribution and musical concert production and promotion. It is also a line production company based out of the US and UK. It has organized massive musical events like ARR Live in Concert 2017 London and Anirudh Live in Convert London and Paris 2018. They also distribute many popular Indian films across the globe. And are also into syndication of Indian films on various platforms like theater, Satellite, and Video On Demand.

