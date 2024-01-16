Hanu Man on a Rampage: Surpasses RRR

Hanu Man is having a dream run at the box-office surpassing the biggies that released for Sankranthi. The film is running with packed houses all over and the numbers across North India too are remarkable. In USA, Hanu Man is having an exceptional run. On its fourth day, Hanu Man crossed RRR numbers and stood next to Salaar and Baahubali: The Conclusion. This is a remarkable achievement for a small film. Hanu Man is expected to collect more than 5 million USD in its final run in the USA.

The shows are getting increased across the Telugu states and Hanu Man is dominating the biggies Guntur Kaaram, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga. In Andhra, screens are increased over the weekend and in Nizam, Hanu Man is expected to get more and more screens from tomorrow. As most of the theatres are locked for Guntur Kaaram in Hyderabad, Hanu Man is getting 8 AM shows in single screens and the shows are getting housefull in minutes. Hanu Man is a superhero film directed by Prashanth Varma and Teja Sajja is the lead actor.