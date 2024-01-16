Pushpa: The Rule: India’s most awaited film of 2024

After Pushpa: The Rise ended up as a super hit, there are huge expectations on Pushpa: The Rule. The film featuring Allu Arjun is currently under shoot and is announced for August 15th release. Sukumar is carving out this action thriller and Pushpa: The Rule is the most awaited Indian film for the year. The expectations are huge on the film and the makers are spending lavishly on the film. There is a huge demand for the Hindi theatrical rights and the makers are quoting big for the Hindi rights.

Netflix already bagged the digital rights of Pushpa: The Rule for a record price and the music deal too is closed. Both Allu Arjun and Sukumar have hiked their fee for the film and a huge amount is also spent on the making. Allu Arjun will spend ample time on the promotions of Pushpa: The Rule and the shoot will be wrapped up by summer this year. Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine and Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.