x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Can YS Sharmila Truly Resurrect the Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh?

Published on January 16, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious
image
BJP Leader N.Ramchander Rao Exclusive Interview
image
Sequel for KA on Cards
image
Matka Trailer Launch Event
image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana

Can YS Sharmila Truly Resurrect the Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh?

YS Sharmila, the daughter of the late YSR, has recently made a surprising political move by joining the Congress party. This decision has sparked widespread speculation about her role and the potential impact on the party’s fortunes in Andhra Pradesh.

Rumors of PCC Chief Post: A New Beginning?

Rumors are circulating that Sharmila might be appointed as the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief in Andhra Pradesh. This move raises questions about her ability to revive a party that has faced significant challenges in the state.

First Challenge: YS Family’s Previous Comments on Congress Conspiracy Behind YSR Death:

Sharmila’s political journey is intertwined with the complex dynamics of her family and their historical affiliations with the Congress party. Her father, YSR, served as the Chief Minister under the Congress banner. However, political disputes led to the formation of YSRCP by her brother, Jagan, who later campaigned against the Congress. During those times, Sharmila stood by her brother and openly criticized the Congress. Articles published in their media outlet, Sakshi, hinted at conspiracy theories involving the Congress and Sonia Gandhi behind the death of YSR. Now, with her return to the Congress fold, the challenge lies in convincing the people that she genuinely supports the party.

Second Challenge: The Lingering Impact of Bifurcation

The Congress party’s decision to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh in 2014 had severe repercussions. The unscientific division, resulting in the creation of Telangana, led to resentment among the people of AP. The absence of proper capital for residual Andhra Pradesh and insufficient resources further fueled anti-Congress sentiments. Convincing the people to trust Congress again, considering the lasting damage caused by the bifurcation, poses a significant challenge.

Third Challenge: Vote Bank Diversion to Jagan’s Party

The collapse of the Congress in Andhra Pradesh resulted in the swift rise of Jagan’s YSRCP. Establishing YSRCP at the grassroots level redirected the Congress vote bank towards Jagan’s party. Winning back this support for Congress, while Jagan’s party remains strong, presents a formidable challenge.

Fourth Challenge: Sharmila’s Image of Failed Politician in Telangana

Sharmila’s recent foray into Telangana politics, where she formed the YSRTP and made comments dismissing her connection with Andhra Pradesh, adds another layer of complexity. Her inconsistent stance and disparaging remarks about AP could hinder her acceptance among the public, creating an additional challenge in the revival of the Congress party. Her image of a failed politician in Telangana is a minus point for the Congress party too.

In conclusion, YS Sharmila’s entry into the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh is laden with challenges. From credibility issues stemming from her past criticisms to the lingering impact of the ill-fated bifurcation, the hurdles are manifold. Winning back a lost vote bank and overcoming public skepticism due to her recent comments in Telangana further compound the difficulties. Sharmila’s political journey to revive the Congress in Andhra Pradesh is undeniably marked by complexities that only time will unravel.

Next Kanguva: Suriya ferocious second look stuns Previous Pushpa: The Rule: India’s most awaited film of 2024
else

TRENDING

image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious
image
Sequel for KA on Cards
image
Matka Trailer: Varun Tej’s Vintage Game

Latest

image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious
image
BJP Leader N.Ramchander Rao Exclusive Interview
image
Sequel for KA on Cards
image
Matka Trailer Launch Event
image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana

Most Read

image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana
image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations Mega Family Diwali Celebrations Cucumber Health Benefits Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali Hansika Motwani Diwali Look Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love Nushrratt Bharuccha Custard Apple Health Benefits Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash