Kanguva: Suriya ferocious second look stuns

Kollywood star Suriya is in a never-before-seen-avatar in period saga Kanguva and the recently released glimpse stuns everyone. It is evident that director Siva and his team are set to present a unique, larger-than-life epic fantasy film, which is rooted in the Tamil culture, for global audiences.

Now makers unveiled the second look, announcing they wrote, “A Destiny Stronger Than Time. The past, present and future. All echo one name! #Kanguva.”

The poster is excellent quality. We get to see both of Suriya’s looks, and they look great together. Suriya’s captivating screen presence and stunning eyes enchanted fans. With each promotional material, hopes for this biggie grow stronger.

The film marks the debut of Bollywood Disha Patani in Tamil and rockstar DSP’s return to Kollywood after a short hiatus. Kanguva is bankrolled by Studio Green in association with UV Creations.