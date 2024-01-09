x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Hanuman Bookings Rampage in USA

Published on January 9, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Lucky Baskhar Pre release Event
image
KTR Denies Drug Party Allegations
image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Joins Pawan’s team
image
Tamil Actor Vijay’s TVK Party Conference: Major Announcements
image
YS Sharmila Confronts Vijayasai Reddy Over YSR Death Investigation

Hanuman Bookings Rampage in USA

Spread the love

Hanuman is setting the box office on fire! The trade circle is ablaze with excitement as the movie creates a storm in bookings, both at home and overseas.

Premiere shows in the USA and India are selling out like hotcakes, with distributors scrambling to add more shows to meet the overwhelming demand.

Brace yourselves for a superhero extravaganza – Hanuman is hitting a whopping 430+ locations in the USA alone, making it a colossal release considering the busy Pongal season.

This supercharged hero flick is perfect for a family outing, and guess what? Tickets won’t break the bank! Immerse yourself in the larger-than-life visuals and grandeur of Hanuman – this is a cinematic experience you wouldn’t want to miss.

Online ticketing is up and running in all locations, so grab your tickets now to ensure you don’t miss out on the blockbuster. THE HYPE IS REAL, and Hanuman is ready to take you on an epic ride!

CLICK HERE!! to book tickets NOW.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

Next Naa Saami Ranga Trailer: Massive Action & Entertainment Previous Guntur Kaaram Pre Release Event
else

TRENDING

image
Priyadarshi – Roopa Koduvayur’s ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ first single ‘Sarango Saranga’!
image
KA will not include unnecessary commercial aspects: Kiran Abbavaram
image
NBK’s Long Dream turning True

Latest

image
Lucky Baskhar Pre release Event
image
KTR Denies Drug Party Allegations
image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Joins Pawan’s team
image
Tamil Actor Vijay’s TVK Party Conference: Major Announcements
image
YS Sharmila Confronts Vijayasai Reddy Over YSR Death Investigation

Most Read

image
KTR Denies Drug Party Allegations
image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Joins Pawan’s team
image
Tamil Actor Vijay’s TVK Party Conference: Major Announcements

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event Sree Leela in Party Vibe Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini Miya Fabulous Look In Grey Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot