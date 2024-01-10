Naa Saami Ranga Trailer: Massive Action & Entertainment

Spread the love

King Nagarjuna will be seen sharing screen space with Allari Naresh and Raj Tharun who will be seen as his best buddies in the film Naa Saami Ranga where Ashika Ranganath played his love interest. The makers today launched the film’s theatrical trailer.

The trailer cut is remarkable, as without disclosing the core story, it offers unlimited entertainment. The trailer mainly emphasizes the lead characters and their connection. Nagarjuna, Allari Naresh are best friends. While Nag is in love with Ashika, Naresh marries Mirnaa. Raj Tharun is their other friend who also has a romantic interest played by Rukshar.

The trailer is packed with mass, action, and entertaining ingredients which are rightly intermingled to give completeness. Sporting a rugged look, Nagarjuna shines in the role of Kishtaiah and the character has different variations. Director Vijay Binni must be appreciated for the right casting. Naresh, Tharun, and Ashika are cool in their respective roles.

MM Keeravani’s background score is one of the biggest assets. The visuals looked majestic throughout and the trailer makes a positive impression.

Naa Saami Ranga which is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi is due for release on the 14th of this month.