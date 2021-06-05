Harish fires on Etala, says he will never cross KCR’s line!

Finance minister T Harish Rao opened his mouth on Etala Rajender’s episode in TRS for the first time on Saturday.

Harish did not react on Etala episode though Etala is repeatedly claiming in his press conferences that Harish too facef several insults and humiliations in the TRS along with him.

Harish on Saturday issued a statement strongly condemning Etala’s comments.

Harish stated that KCR was not only his party president, but was also his teacher and guide as well as a father-figure to him.

“I have repeatedly said this on many occasions and would like to clarify once again. I will follow the orders KCR until my last breath

and will never cross the line,” he said.

He asserted that he was duty-bound to obey the orders of the party president and CM.

He declared that he was a committed, loyal and disciplined worker of TRS and has been working to achieve the party’s goals since the party

was founded in 2001. He further said that it was his duty as well as responsibility to complete any task assigned to him by the party and

its leadership.

He said Rajender may have many reasons to leave the party and it is his decision to stay or quit the party, but his absence will not make

any difference to the party.

“The opportunities given to Rajender by the party were greater than the services he rendered to the party,” he said.