Harish Shankar gearing up for a treat for Powerstar fans

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback with Vakeel Saab which is the remake of Bollywood films Pink. The actor has been relying on remakes more than straight films. He recently signed the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum and the shoot commences next year. Pawan Kalyan plays a cop in this emotional entertainer. Pawan’s fans are not completely happy with the script selection of Pawan Kalyan as these films cannot completely elevate the potential of Powerstar.

Harish Shankar signed a film with Pawan Kalyan and Mythri Movie Makers are on board as the producers. Though there are speculations that Harish Shankar too locked a remake for Pawan, the news is untrue. Harish took his time and penned an out and out commercial entertainer for Pawan considering his fans. He recently met Pawan and narrated the final draft to Pawan. The top actor was extremely impressed with the treatment and characterization penned by Harish Shankar. The script was locked in a single sitting and the film starts rolling next year.

Pawan Kalyan never did an out and out commercial entertainer after Gabbar Singh. Harish Shankar is all set for a perfect treat for Pawan’s fans after years.