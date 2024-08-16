Harish Shankar takes up Constructive Criticism

Harish Shankar and Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan released with August 14th premieres and the response has been majorly mixed. Several wondered why the team decided to go ahead with special premieres with the lacklustre content. This also impacted the opening numbers of the film on August 15th. With the poor word of mouth, the numbers of Mr Bachchan are quite low and the holiday season did not help the film. Harish Shankar and his team now chopped off some of the vintage Hindi songs from the film to make Mr Bachchan crisp and racy.

Harish Shankar took his twitter and posted “Considering the “constructive criticism “ reduced few hindi songs and trimmed to increase the pace of #MrBachchan. Updated prints will start playing from tonight. I myself will be watching in Brand New Vimal theatre to night… see you there”. The team of Mr Bachchan will be watching the film tonight in the newly reopened and renovated Vimal theatre in Balanagar, Hyderabad. Ravi Teja, Bhagyashri Borse and Jagapathi Babu played the lead roles in Mr Bachchan that is produced by People Media Factory.