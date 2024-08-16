x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Patra Lekha with designer’s
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Harish Shankar takes up Constructive Criticism

Published on August 16, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Varun Tej’s No Compromise on his Remuneration
image
Actor Posani Krishna Murali Exits Political Discussions
image
Bujji Thalli From Thandel: Haunting Melody
image
SJ Suryah shares his experience about Game Changer
image
Hyderabad’s Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire

Harish Shankar takes up Constructive Criticism

Harish Shankar and Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan released with August 14th premieres and the response has been majorly mixed. Several wondered why the team decided to go ahead with special premieres with the lacklustre content. This also impacted the opening numbers of the film on August 15th. With the poor word of mouth, the numbers of Mr Bachchan are quite low and the holiday season did not help the film. Harish Shankar and his team now chopped off some of the vintage Hindi songs from the film to make Mr Bachchan crisp and racy.

Harish Shankar took his twitter and posted “Considering the “constructive criticism “ reduced few hindi songs and trimmed to increase the pace of #MrBachchan. Updated prints will start playing from tonight. I myself will be watching in Brand New Vimal theatre to night… see you there”. The team of Mr Bachchan will be watching the film tonight in the newly reopened and renovated Vimal theatre in Balanagar, Hyderabad. Ravi Teja, Bhagyashri Borse and Jagapathi Babu played the lead roles in Mr Bachchan that is produced by People Media Factory.

Next 24 hrs medical services bandh for 24 hours Previous Tata Group chairman gets a warm reception from AP Government
else

TRENDING

image
Varun Tej’s No Compromise on his Remuneration
image
Bujji Thalli From Thandel: Haunting Melody
image
SJ Suryah shares his experience about Game Changer

Latest

image
Varun Tej’s No Compromise on his Remuneration
image
Actor Posani Krishna Murali Exits Political Discussions
image
Bujji Thalli From Thandel: Haunting Melody
image
SJ Suryah shares his experience about Game Changer
image
Hyderabad’s Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire

Most Read

image
Actor Posani Krishna Murali Exits Political Discussions
image
Hyderabad’s Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire
image
Could Hyderabad Replace Delhi as India’s Capital? Pollution Sparks Nationwide Debate

Related Articles

Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby Regina Cassandra Stylish Look Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit Priyanka Chopra For Citadel Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual DarkChocolate for Health Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky Patra Lekha with designer’s