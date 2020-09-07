Harish Shankar’s crucial meeting with Pawan Kalyan

The Gabbar Sing combination got announced even before Harish Shankar finalized the plot and narrated it to Pawan Kalyan. There are a lot of speculations that Harish Shankar is yet to lock the final script of the film. The talented writer and director spend six months on the script and narrated the final draft to Pawan Kalyan very recently. Pawan Kalyan was extremely impressed with the draft and he suggested no changes. But Harish Shankar will have to wait for a longer time to commence the shoot as Pawan has other commitments to be wrapped up.

There are several other speculations about the leading lady but nothing is finalized as of now. Harish Shankar penned an out and out commercial entertainer for Pawan Kalyan with a strong social message. The shoot starts next year and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Rockstar DSP will compose the tunes for this untitled project.