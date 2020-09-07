Chay’s Love Story in shooting mode!

Young hero Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Love Story’ is one of the most anticipated films. If the pandemic effect hadn’t been there, the film would have released in summer. But then past is past and now fresh updates are pouring in.

After a gap of close to six months, the film’s shooting is going resume today. Makers have made special arrangements for all the cast and crew, to remain at the location until the schedule wraps up.

Also government guidelines such as having less number of people on the sets, getting the Covid-19 test done before the shooting were strictly adhered and additional safety precautions are also taken for the shoot to go smoothly.

A film by Sekhar Kammula and Sai Pallavi as female lead, ‘Love Story’ has already good expectations. Hope Kammula completes the shoots in the quickest time and brings the film in whatever means is possible.