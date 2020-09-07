Nithiin’s Rang De to have a digital release

Young actor Nithiin tasted a decent hit with Bheeshma this year. The actor is shooting for his next film Rang De and the shoot came to a halt. The makers of Rang De are in plans to resume the shoot of the film during the last week of September. With theatres closed, the makers are in plans to head for a digital release as they have a couple of interesting deals. Amazon Prime and Zee5 already approached the makers to acquire the digital rights of Rang De.

A Europe schedule of the film is currently planned and the final decision about the digital release will be taken soon. Venky Atluri is the director of this romantic entertainer and Nithiin, Keerthy Suresh are the lead actors. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer. The film is carrying decent expectations and the teaser received positive response from the audience.