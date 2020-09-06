Bigg boss 4 First episode : Contestants and First impression

Bigg boss season 4 started today. The show usually starts in June every year but due to Corona and lockdown, it got pushed by a couple of months this time.

The show started differently this year with no floor audience because of social distance concerns. Nagarjuna started this show with a dual role as the host Nagarjuna and in an old man getup. Without wasting any time, Nagarjuna started inviting participants.

List of 16 participants of the season:

Participants entered the show in the same order as below:

Monal Gajjar – She is known as the heroine of Allari Naresh’s Sudigadu movie. She was the first one to enter the house this season. She seems to be having issues in speaking Telugu fluently

Surya Kiran – He is known as the director of Sumanth’s ‘Satyam’ movie. Though his debut movie was a blockbuster hit, he couldn’t sustain success.

Anchor Lasya Reddy – She is a well-known anchor of the Maa Music channel. She revealed she is from Kadapa district.

Abijeet – He is very commonly known as hero of Shekhar Kammula’s ‘Life is Beautiful’ movie.

Jordar Sujatha – She became popular with ‘Jordaar news’ show in HMTV. Her Telangana accent and the way she carries the show earned her many fans.

Social media sensation Mehboob – He became popular with social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. He has around 2 million fans on his handles.

TV9 Devi – No need of any introduction for her. But she frankly admitted that she came to the show mainly for money as she has some EMIs to pay for.

Dhettadi Harika – She is also very popular in youtube and has millions of followers. Her shows got cumulative views of 2 crores approximately.

iSmart Shohail – TV serial and web series artiste

Ariyana Glory – She was anchor in Gemini comedy and Khushi tv but she became popular recently with her interview with RGV. There is a minor twist that Sohail and Ariyana will be in a secret room for a few days and enter the Bigg boss house at a later point.

Amma Rajasekhar – He is a very popular choreographer and he turned director with Gopichand’s ‘Ranam’ movie. Even though his debut movie was a blockbuster hit, he couldn’t sustain his success.

Karate Kalyani: She is a well-known character artiste and her performance in Ravi Teja’s ‘Krishna’ movie is still remembered by the audience.

Singer Noel – is a well-known singer and he also acted in some of the movies like Magadheera, Kumari 21F, and Eega. He married actress Esther a year ago but recently clarified that they were officially divorced now.

Divi – she is an upcoming artiste and acted in some web series

Akhil Sarthak – He participated and runner up in the ‘Most desirable men’ contest in Hyderabad. He acted in TV serials.

Gangavva – She is very popular as YouTuber and many stars of Tollywood appreciated her. She is introduced as a special contest of the season.

To be frank, the first impression on the list of participants is disappointing. Because there are more unknown faces than the known faces. Also, there are more YouTubers than film celebrities. For e.g. Harika, Sohail, Mehboob, and Gangavva are known only to those who follow social media keenly. However, similar negative comments were heard at the beginning of earlier seasons as well. The composition of participants follows a similar pattern as previous seasons and those who follow Bigg boss can easily predict that it will be another exciting season.

Nagarjuna announced that this season also going to be for 15 weeks. Overall, the season looks interesting and we need to wait and see how big success will this can be.