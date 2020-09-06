Can Jana Sena regain its lost voice with new debaters?

It is well known how the Jana Sena Party used to effectively and freely express its opinions on a variety of issues including Special Category Status before it had alliance with the BJP. Gradually, the party leaders found themselves losing that aggressive edge they had previously. For everything, even Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan was hesitating to immediately respond even on issues like Amaravati farmers agitation.

To make up for this to some extent, Senani has now appointed two leaders as his party official spokespersons. They will be taking part in TV debates to effectively voice the party’s stand on different issues. The two new spokesmen are Sarath Kumar of Vijayawada and Vivek Babu of Visakhapatnam. Now, the question is how this will serve the purpose to help the party regain its past voice.

All said and done, Pawan Kalyan was still tied up with the BJP which has been following multiple stands on different burning topics in the State today. Even in respect of the counter to be filed before the court, the Jana Sena had to tread cautiously till Pawan finally took a favourable stand considering the problems of the farmers. The BJP has yet taken a stand till now. Obviously, BJP AP new boss is awaiting clearance from GVL Narasimha Rao and such leaders who are indeed facing a tough time on this one.