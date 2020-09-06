Bigg boss 4 Telugu: All set for another exciting season

Bigg Boss reality show that started in 2017 in Telugu grew bigger and bigger each season and went on to become the topmost viewed reality show in Telugu. The latest season i.e. Bigg boss 4 Telugu is starting today on 6th September on Star Maa.

COVID 19 changed the way this show is organized:

This year 2020 is remembered for the COVID-19 and the disruption it caused to the world. It has changed literally every aspect of human life across the globe. Bigg boss show is not an exception. The team, reportedly, is taking several precautions to ensure the smooth flow of the show. Already contestants were put in isolation and tested for corona by the Bigg boss team. Only those who got negative in the tests were allowed to participate in the game. Several more precautions have already been taken to ensure participants do not come into contact with the virus.

Hosted by ‘King’ :

Even though there were many rumors that there will be a new host this season, the Bigg boss team put check to all those rumors by roping in Nagarjuna again. He is now the only host to have handled more than one season of Bigg boss Telugu. It is known news that NTR handled the first season and got unanimously positive feedback for his response. Nani, who handled the season 2 got an extraordinary response for his spontaneity and hosting though there were some controversies and allegations from Kaushal’s fans. Nagarjuna, who handled season 3, once again proved that he is really the king of ‘hosting’. He is the only star in Telugu who handled more than one blockbuster show on Telugu TV. It is known news that he handled ‘Meelo Evaru Koteeswarduu’ earlier.

The participants:

As it has been happening with every season, this time also many mainstream and social media channels came with stories and speculations on who could participating in the show this season. The number of stories broadcast and written on this topic in the last 1 week reiterates the popularity of this show among the audience. As per the reports, below are the contestants participating in the show this time.

Abhijit (Hero of Shekar Kammula’s Life is beautiful movie)

Monal Gujjar (Heroine of Allari Naresh’s Sudigadu movie)

Amma Rajasekhar (Choreographer and director)

Karate Kalyani (Character artiste)

TV9 newsreader Devi

‘Jordar news’ Sujatha

Ariana (Khushi tv and Gemini comedy channels anchor)

Anchor Lasya

Mukku Avinash (Jabardasth fame)

Gangavva (youtuber)

Dhettadi Harika (youtuber)

Singer Noel

A total of 15 participants are expected to participate in season 4.

Some other names that popped up earlier like Bithiri Sathi, Mahatalli Jahnavi, Choregrapher Raghu, singer Pranavi, character artiste Surekhavani, character artiste Pragathi etc seems to be not in the final list. But we need to wait for the final confirmation.

Duration of this season:

There have been rumors about cutting short this season 4 to 70 days like it happened during season 1 because of Covid-19. It is known news that season 2 and season 3 ran for more than 100 days. However, as per reports, Bigg boss team is planning to run the show for 15 weeks this time too.

We need to wait and see who all will be participating this season and how big hit will be this season.