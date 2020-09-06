Antarvedi Temple ‘Ratham’ burnt to ashes amid doubts

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple located at Antarvedi in East Godavari district is famous among devotees. The temple’s kalyanotsava ‘ratham’ (temple car) was reduced to ashes in a fire mishap that took place after midnight hours. The incident created a sensation as the ratham was completely burnt to ashes without a trace on what would have happened. The ratham was parked in a shed there. People rarely go inside the shed. Doubts arose whether it was the work of vandals behind the burning.

The devotees say that the ratham has a huge history spanning over 60 years and it touches the sky standing as tall as 40 ft above the ground. The burning of the temple car has left everyone in a sad mood right now. Antarvedi temple was located on Gowtham rivulet, which was a tributary of Godavari. Gowthami joins the sea at Antarvedi.

Every year, thousands of devotees gather at the temple fair at Antarvedi during ‘magha masam’ celebrations. The temple rathotsavam (car festival) used to be held with much fanfare.

The police and officials were unable to arrive at an early conclusion how flames caught the temple car which was safely parked in the shed. It was said that around 1 a.m. in the wee hours, the ratham caught fire and collapsed in flames.