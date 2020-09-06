V Result: Will it impact Indraganti’s lineup?

Mohana Krishna Indraganti directed several sensible films in his career. He is known for his class touch and quirky entertainment. For the first time he directed an action entertainer titled V. Nani and Sudheer Babu played the lead roles in this action entertainer. The film is streaming on Amazon and the response has been utterly disappointing. Mohana Krishna has been criticized for his work. V is the costliest film in Mohana Krishna’s career till date.

He is all set to direct Vijay Devarakonda in his next and the project is planned on a budget of Rs 100 crores. Dil Raju is the producer and the project is finalized even before the release of V. Now with the film receiving poor response, there are black clouds on Vijay Devarakonda’s project. Will Dil Raju go ahead with the film or will he drops his plans. Apart from this, Mohana Krishna has projects lined up with Mythri Movie Makers and Shine Screens. Naga Chaitanya is in talks for a romantic entertainer.

With V ending up as a dud, will the film’s result impact the lineup of Mohana Krishna’s upcoming films? We have to wait for some more time to know about what happens next.