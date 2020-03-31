Harish Shankar’s powerful mass entertainer for Pawan Kalyan

Sensible writer and director Harish Shankar directed Gaddalakonda Ganesh last year and he is busy penning the script of his next. The ace director is celebrating his birthday and Harish Shankar bagged an opportunity to direct Pawan Kalyan in his next. Powerstar fans are left delighted when the announcement came. Harish Shankar is working hard to live up the expectations and he is currently penning a perfect mass entertainer considering Pawan Kalyan.

Harish Shankar along with his team is busy with the script work currently. He would narrate the complete draft to Pawan Kalyan once he is done with the work. Pawan Kalyan asked Harish Shankar to take his time and come up with the perfect script. With Pawan Kalyan working for Vakeel Saab and Krish’s project, Harish Shankar will have ample time. The project starts at the end of this year. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the film is expected to release during summer 2021.