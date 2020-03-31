Steep rise in India COVID-19 cases, as testing increases

Till recently, India’s total cases of coronavirus are far below compared to developed countries. But now, Indian total is seeing a sharp rise. This is being attributed to the opening of testing centres in more places across the country. As a result, single day largest number of 227 cases was reported yesterday. This is since the beginning of the epidemic. Now, the total number of active cases is put at 1,200 in India.

The government says that it took 12 days for cases to rise from 100 to 1,000 in India. Whereas, developed countries reported a rise of 3,000 to 8,000 cases during that period. But analysts say that this is no cause for any complacency. Now, all of a sudden, the single largest daily rise is reported in India. This happened despite the Janata Curfew and the national lockdown since March 22.

Cautionary warnings are now being issued that Indians should be prepared for heavy lockdowns in the coming days. As testing capabilities increase, it is highly likely that alarming rise in cases may be reported from many parts of the country. Bigger challenges lie ahead.