Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake: What works and what needs to be changed?

From the past ten days, there are strong speculations about the remake of Malayalam blockbuster film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film featured Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead roles. The film is a simple conflict drama that is stuffed with Malayalam flavor throughout except some highs. If someone remakes the film, the entire script should be re-written except the lead characters who are heroic in their fields.

This 175 minutes drama can be made in just two hours in Telugu as the film has no interesting stuff to expand for such a long time. A sensible director can handle this subject once it is penned as per the Telugu nativity. Actors like Balakrishna and Rana can do justice and they can carry the film with their performances. Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake also carries the same amount of risk if it misses the feel.