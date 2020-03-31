Prabhas20 team busy with the post-production work

A major schedule of Prabhas’ upcoming project got completed in Georgia and the team returned back to the country soon after the coronavirus outbreak. With the next schedule halted due to coronavirus, Radha Krishna Kumar and his team are now occupied with the post-production work. They are utilizing the break perfectly. The rest of the film’s shoot will be completed in back to back schedules.

A close source informs that the film will make it for Dasara at any cost as the major schedules are completed. The rest of the shoot will happen in Hyderabad in special sets erected. After the completion of lockdown, the makers are in plans to complete the shoot between tight security. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are the lead actors in this periodic romantic saga. The film produced by UV Creations is aimed for October 16th release.