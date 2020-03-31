AP single day largest rise of 17 COVID cases

The latest test reports increased the total COVID-19 cases to 40 in AP. About 14 of these victims are from those who attended 3- day religious meetings at Markaz Masjid in Delhi. Over 711 pilgrims from AP attended Markaz meeting. They hail from Kurnool, Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna, East Godavari, etc. Nearly 49 of them are found to be from Chittoor. The government made an appeal to the Markaz returnees to report to quarantine centres and undergo virus tests.

Meanwhile, a pani puri vendor in Vijayawada tested +ve in Krishnalanka locality. He returned from Mecca recently. Officials are tracking all the workers and vendors who are using his 20 pani puri carts.

Single largest day rise of 17 new cases was recorded in the state today. Prakasam district saw a rise of 8 cases, Guntur 5 and Anantapur 2. This has come as a big jolt to the AP government. The officials are now forming special teams to identify Delhi returnees and to track and test them.