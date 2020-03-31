Tough days ahead for SS Rajamouli

The first video glimpse of Ram Charan from RRR received exceptional response. But this video byte triggered fan wars between NTR and Ram Charan fans. While Charan fans argue that it is because of Charan’s body language and his screen presence, the video byte is a hit. Nandamuri fans say NTR’s voiceover elevated the complete content. Things turned clumsy as days passed and the fan wars never came to an end. As of now, Rajamouli and his team decided not to respond to this.

Frankly speaking, Rajamouli should be appreciated for balancing both the actors through the released content. Both the actors’ fans are left in a treat. There is a lot of content that would be out in the coming months. This is sure a huge challenge for Rajamouli as he needs to satisfy the fans of two top actors along with the common audience. He should elevate the heroism of both NTR, Ram Charan in RRR and both the heroes should be balanced.

Though one believes that Rajamouli is capable to do so, it is true that neither Rajamouli nor NTR, Ram Charan can control the fan wars across social media. It is the fans that should realize this and support the project.