Has Atchen Naidu double-crossed Buchaiah Chowdary?

Is TDP AP president Atchen Naidu playing his own games in the Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary affair? Sources close to Buchaiah Chowdary feel that even Atchen Naidu is playing a double game. On one hand, he is said to be asking Buchaiah to forget and forgive and take back his resignation and on the other he is trying to be pally with Buchaiah’s arch rival Adireddy Appa Rao, who is his close relative.

Sources close to Buchaiah say that Atchen Naidu’s elder brother kinjarapu Yerren Naidu’s daughter Bhavani is Adireddy Appa Rao’s daughter in law. Thus Adireddy and Kinjarapu families are related. It to benefit Adireddy family that Buchaiah has been asked to hisft from his Rajahumundry Urban seat to Rajahmundry rural. It is another matter that Buchaiah has managed to win even from this constituency.

Buchaiah’s supporters say that Adireddy is a political turncoat. He was with the TDP and then shifted to the Congress. From there, he moved into the YSRCP. Later, he shifted to the TDP again. They argue that the TDP leadership was pandering to such turncoat ignoring a loyal leader like Buchaiah, who has been with the party through thick and thin. They believe that Atchen Naidu, Rammohan Naidu, Adireddy Appa Rao and Bhavani have conspired to deny Rajahmundry Urban seat to Buchaiah in both 2014 and 2019.

Buchaiah’s supporters point out that Adireddy Bhavani did not even bother meet Buchaiah after he had announced his resignation. They say that there is an attempt to edge out Buchaiah from the TDP. In fact, Buchaiah is one of the founder-members of the TDP and had worked incessantly for the party, the say.