Handling senior leaders: What Lokesh can learn from Jagan?

A war of juniors vs seniors is on in the TDP. Several senior leaders, who have put in years of service in the TDP are finding it difficult to adjust to the leadership of young Lokesh. Lokesh has brought in a corporate style of functioning and accountability into the party and this is not to the liking of seniors. This is said to be the real reason for Butchiah’s revolt.

Many senior TDP leaders are said to be okay with Chandrababu’s domineering attitude. But, they are unable to put up with young Lokesh. Several seniors like Butchaiah, JC Diwakar Reddy and former speaker Pratibha Bharathi have similar complaints. They say that Lokesh does not meet without a prior appointment. For the seniors, taking Lokesh Babu’s appointment while they freely walk into Chandrababu’s office is quite unpalatable.

But, some say Lokesh has to learn how to handle the seniors from YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. When he formed the YSRCP, several of his father’s associates and fellow travellers had the same kind of problem. They felt Jagan was too domineering. But then, Jagan carefully edged out his father’s close associates. He managed to edge out the likes of KVP, Raghuveera and even Vundavalli Arunkumar. Lokesh too is facing the same situation. While there is a lot of craze for him among the youths, the seniors look at him differently.

“Generational shift is very difficult to handle. The TDP is now passing through a generational shift. The senior leaders, who had proximity with Chandrababu, will find it difficult to get along with Lokesh. After all, the yardstick with which Lokesh measures the party workers and leaders is going to be vastly different from his father’s,” quipped a party senior.