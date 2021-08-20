Exclusive: Top digital platforms put Indian Originals on Hold

Top digital platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix are focused on the Indian film industry after the sudden rise in subscribers and the innovative content the Indian filmmakers are producing. Netflix and Amazon floated their offices in Mumbai and they roped in talent to finalize the scripts. Netflix was aggressive and produced several originals in Hindi. Pitta Kathalu was the only Telugu project that came from Netflix. The top giant shelved Baahubali web series after spending crores as they weren’t impressed with the content.

Amazon was successful with the franchise of The Family Man and had several projects on board. Several other projects are in discussion stages. The digital giants have invested huge and acquired the digital rights of several big-budget projects in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. With most of the films yet to hit the screens, the digital premieres are delayed by almost months. After this, digital giants like Amazon and Netflix decided to hold the upcoming originals for a while.

There would be no productions from Amazon and Netflix in the upcoming months. But they would continue to acquire the digital streaming rights of notable Indian films that will feature stars. The coronavirus pandemic and the results of some of the Indian originals made these giants take the call.