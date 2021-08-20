KCR made my dream a reality in just 2-months: CJI N.V.Ramana

Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana thanked Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao for making his dream a reality in just two months.

Justice Ramana on Friday (today) inaugurated International Centre for Commercial Arbitration and Mediation Centre at Ashok Vihar, Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

IT minister KT Rama Rao, law minister A.Indrakaran Reddy, TS High Court chief justice Hima Kohli and top judicial officers were present on the occasion.

Justice Ramana said he had proposed to set up his dream project of International Arbitration Centre in Hyderabad only on June 18, 2021 when he visited Hyderabad fpr first time after taking over as CJI in April 2021.

Justice Ramana said Telangana CM KCR made his dream a reality in just two months by providing all the facilities and support to set up this centre in Hyderabad.

Justice Ramana said multi national companies are now forced to go to London or Singapore for arbitration to settle their disputes but with the establishment of international arbitration centre in Hyderabad, they can now settle their disputes easily and save a lot of time, money and efforts.

He urged all the companies and industries to utilise this facility effectively.

Justice Ramana said this initiative will attract more multi national companies to invest in India and contribute to growth of economy and employment in the country.