Has Jagan vote share gone up to 62%?

The YCP is greatly elated over the successive successes in the 2019 assembly elections and the 2021 panchayat and municipal elections. MP Vijay Sai Reddy has started claiming that the days of both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are over. His argument is that the TDP has lost its vote share by 10 percent in the last two years of Jagan Reddy rule. Whereas, the Jana Sena has lost its vote share by 2 percent.

Going by that, Chandrababu and Pawan together have lost nearly 12 percent vote share. Now the question is where all these votes have gone. Obviously, Vijay Sai’s argument is that their party has gained all this 12 percent vote share on the strength of the Cash Transfer Navaratnalu welfare programmes of Jagan Reddy.

In the 2019 elections, the YCP got 49.95 percent vote share. This is nearly 50 percent. As per the claims of the YCP leaders now, their party vote share has gone up from 50 percent to 62 percent in the recent local body elections. The YCP claims have some solid ground considering how the main Opposition TDP could win just one municipal chairman post that too in the long-time stronghold of the JC family.

Doubtless to say, Vijay Sai’s vote share calculations are enough to say that the YCP is bent really on wiping out both the TDP and the Jana Sena from the political map of Andhra Pradesh. Then, one need not think about the plight of the lesser parties like the BJP and the Left parties.