Massive promotional plan for Vakeel Saab

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback with Vakeel Saab and the film is announced for April 9th release. Sriram Venu is the director and the released singles, teaser kept good expectations on the film. A grand pre-release event is planned on the evening of April 3rd in Hyderabad and there are speculations that Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will attend the event as Special guests. The film’s producer Dil Raju is planning aggressive promotions for the film.

A new team is working on the social media promotions for the film and the director Sriram Venu is personally monitoring the promotional activities. The theatrical trailer of Vakeel Saab will be out on March 29th. Pawan Kalyan too will participate in the promotions of the film before the release. The theatrical and non-theatrical rights of Vakeel Saab are sold for record prices. The distributors applied for ticket hikes for the first week. Vakeel Saab has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya in other important roles. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are the producers.