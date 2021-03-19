Kajal Aggarwal turns RAW Agent

Kajal Aggarwal will be paired up beside Nagarjuna in his next action-packed entertainer and the official announcement about the same was made recently. The actress will join the sets at the end of this month and she has a challenging role assigned. Kajal essays the role of a RAW Agent in this untitled flick. Kajal will be seen in a new look and the makers kept a special focus on her styling. Kajal is currently being trained for the role. She is taking up rifle shooting and Mixed Martial Arts.

Nagarjuna and Kajal work on a mission in the film. Kajal also kept a special focus and is educating herself about the weapons used for the film. Praveen Sattaru is the director and Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP are the producers. The shoot of the film is happening in Goa currently. Kajal is shooting for Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and has couple of interesting projects lined up.