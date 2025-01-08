x
Home > Politics

HC allows lawyer to accompany KTR, with conditions

Published on January 8, 2025 by swathy

HC allows lawyer to accompany KTR, with conditions

KTR

High Court gave a key verdict relating to ACB’s inquiry in Formula E Racing case, giving relief to BRS leader KT Rama Rao.

After hearing arguments from both KTR and ACB sides, High Court allowed a lawyer to accompany KTR to ACB inquiry. However Court put certain conditions.

The lawyer who will accompany former Minister KTR will have to sit at an visible distance from the leader, but should not be part of inquiry. Former Advocate General Ramchandar Rao will accompany BRS working president to ACB office on Thursday, Jan 9.

High Court rejected KTR’s plea to video record ACB inquiry. However Court stressed that the investigation should be done by ACB officers under CCTV surveillance.

High Court gave this verdict, as KTR approached it, protesting against ACB officials decision to not allow lawyer along with him for investigation. KTR had returned back from ACB office on Monday, when officials did not allow his lawyer to accompany him.

else

