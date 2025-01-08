x
BSS12 Haindava Title Glimpse: Thrilling & Adventurous

Published on January 8, 2025 by swathy

BSS12 Haindava Title Glimpse: Thrilling & Adventurous

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ upcoming Pan India film BSS12, directed by debutant Ludheer Byreddy and produced by Mahesh Chandu under the Moonshine Pictures banner, has just unveiled its title glimpse.

The movie is titled Haindava. The glimpse begins with an ancient temple hidden deep within a dense jungle. As miscreants attempt to set the temple on fire, the hero arrives on a bike, accompanied by a lion, wild boar, and eagle. Once the fire is extinguished, the hero swiftly takes down the wrongdoers.

The animals in the glimpse symbolize various avatars of Lord Vishnu. One of the most striking moments is when the fire twists into the shape of Vishnu Namalu, which then appear on the foreheads of the lion and boar.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas commands attention in a rugged avatar, adding raw intensity and electrifying action to the narrative. Director Ludheer Byreddy’s concept of Vishnu avatars and sacred symbolism stands out.

The cinematography by Shivendra adds stunning visual depth, while Leon James’ soulful soundtrack, complemented by spiritual chants, enhances the impact. The production design and CG work are equally impressive.

As the title glimpse suggests, this movie promises to be a thrilling and adventurous journey, infused with strong devotional elements.

